HOUSTON Jan 17 Natural gas fueled just 40
percent of the electricity consumed in Texas last year, down
from nearly 45 percent in 2012 as higher gas prices and rising
power consumption changed generation patterns, the Texas grid
operator said Friday.
Coal accounted for 37.2 percent of the power generated in
Texas last year, up from 33.8 percent in 2012, while natural gas
use slid to 40.5 percent from 44.6 percent, according to the
Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's grid
operator.
The average price of U.S. spot natural gas in 2013 rose to
$3.70 per million British thermal units, up 33 percent from the
2012 average of $2.77 per million Btu, the lowest price in more
than a decade, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Overall, electricity use in the state's primary electric
market rose 2.1 percent in 2013 to 331,624 gigawatt-hours due to
population and economic growth, ERCOT said in its annual demand
and energy report. Texas set monthly power records in October,
November and December.
Power use fell in Texas in 2012 for the first time since
2009, when the country was in a deep economic slump.
While 2013 electricity use rose, it was below Texas' 2011
peak of 334,000 GWh, which came in a year of record-breaking
cold and heat that pushed use up by nearly 5 percent from 2010.
Predicting how much electricity Texans will use has become a
topic of intense debate among state utility regulators and the
grid operator as they work to address the need for more power
plants in Texas.
Unlike many U.S. states, Texas continues to attract new
residents and businesses. However, tight financial markets and
low wholesale power prices have stalled new-plant construction.
ERCOT has warned that blackouts will be more likely as
electric use grows faster than supply.
The grid agency and the Public Utility Commission of Texas
(PUC) have made a number of market changes and are studying more
radical changes to encourage investment in new power plants.
The debate is entering its third year. Regulators,
lawmakers, power-plant owners and industrial users are divided
over the issue.
ERCOT is expected to issue an updated outlook for summer
power demand in February after a two-month delay for additional
discussion of its load forecast methods.
In 2013, wind generation in Texas rose to 9.9 percent of
electric consumption from 9.2 percent the previous year. Texas
leads the nation in wind generating capacity, with nearly 11,000
MW. Wind generation may rise in 2014 as new transmission lines
were completed in late 2013 to facilitate the movement of wind
from rural areas of West Texas to cities.
Nuclear generation accounted for 11.6 percent of Texas
consumption last year, easing from 11.8 percent in 2012.
In 2006, natural gas was burned to produce more than 46.3
percent of the power used in Texas. That figure slid to 38.2
percent in 2010, then climbed to 44 percent in 2012 as gas
production from shale gas regions surged and prices fell.
Coal use in Texas was steady, accounting for 37 to 39
percent of electric production from 2005 to 2011 before losing
its economic advantage to gas.
Major power producers in the state include Luminant, a unit
of Energy Future Holdings, which is owned by Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Co LP and several private equity firms; NRG
Energy ; Calpine Corp ; NextEra Energy and
Exelon Corp.