(Corrects to clarify that shutdown, not refurbishment, was
15-years)
Sept 20 Bruce Power said it synchronized its
750-megawatt (MW) Unit 1 at the Bruce nuclear power station to
the Ontario electricity grid on Wednesday, after a 15-year
shutdown.
"With first synchronization now complete, final planned
commissioning activities will be carried-out on Unit 1,
including safety system shutdown testing," company spokesman
John Peevers said in a statement.
Units 1 and 2 were shut in 1997 and 1995, respectively, for
refurbishment to bring them up to present-day operating
standards, according to Reuters data.
The refurbishment project on Unit 1 did not began until
2006, Peevers said.
Unit 2 continues to be on track to return to operations in
the fourth quarter, Peevers said, adding that units 1 and 2 will
produce enough electricity to power cities the size of Ottawa
and London, in Ontario, combined.
Bruce Power operates the Bruce A and Bruce B nuclear units
located on the eastern shore of Lake Huron near Tiverton.
Bruce A, which began operating in 1972, has four reactors
with a capacity to produce 750 MW each. Of these, Units 3 and 4
are operating at full power, while Units 1 and 2 were shut for
refurbishment.
Bruce Power is owned by Canadian energy company TransCanada
Corp, Canadian uranium miner Cameco Corp, and
others.
TransCanada said it owns 49 percent of Bruce A and 32
percent of Bruce B.
TransCanada has said its share of the total net capital cost
for the refurbishment of Bruce A was expected to be about C$2.4
billion.
Cameco owns about 32 percent of Bruce B and none of the
Bruce A units that are being refurbished.
(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)