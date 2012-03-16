* TVA to cut 430 of 900 contractors * Bellefonte and Watts Bar 2 reactors delayed * TVA to release schedule for new reactors in April By Scott DiSavino March 16 The U.S. government-owned Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) said it would reduce the number of contractors working on the completion of the Bellefonte nuclear power project in Alabama. Of the 900 contractors that support the Bellefonte project, TVA said it would cut 430 positions. "We began releasing contract workers supporting Bellefonte this week and will continue through mid-May," David Stinson, vice president, Bellefonte project said in a release Thursday. "About twenty percent of the affected contractors are working locally at the site." A spokesman at TVA said Friday the contractors work for many primarily engineering firms. He said French nuclear conglomerate Areva SA was one of the biggest contractors. TVA did not disclose financial details about the job reductions. TVA decided to complete the 1,260-MW Bellefonte 1 reactor in August. In the past, TVA said the project would cost about $4.9 billion and could enter service by 2020. The company has said it would take about six years of construction time to finish the reactor, which was already about 55 percent complete. But the ultimate cost and timing for Bellefonte depends on work at anther reactor TVA is completing - Watts Bar 2 in Tennessee. TVA said it will not start construction on Bellefonte until after fuel is loaded into the 1,180-MW Watts Bar 2. Last month, TVA said the Watts Bar 2 project was running over budget and behind schedule. TVA decided to complete the second reactor at Watts Bar in 2007 to help meet the region's growing demand for power. The unit was expected to enter service in 2012 at a cost of about $2.5 billion. In February, TVA said Watts Bar 2 would likely not enter service until after 2013 at a cost expected to "significantly exceed the previous estimate of $2.5 billion." TVA said it expects to release a new budget and schedule for Watts Bar 2 and Bellefonte in April. TVA started work on the Watts Bar and Bellefonte reactors in the 1970s but put both projects on hold in the 1980s due in part to a projected decrease in power demand. TVA has blamed the Watts Bar 2 delays on the likely regulatory changes expected to come out of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's (NRC) task force on last year's Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan, among other things. In March 2011, an earthquake and tsunami damaged the Fukushima nuclear power plant causing some of the reactor fuel to meltdown and release radiation. (Reporting By Scott DiSavino;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)