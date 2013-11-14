(Adds units to be shut)
By Scott DiSavino
Nov 14 U.S.-owned electric company Tennessee
Valley Authority (TVA) said Thursday its board of directors
approved a plan to retire eight coal-fired power units at three
sites in Alabama and Kentucky that together can generate more
than 3,000 megawatts.
The company also said in a statement it would invest about
$1 billion to build a new natural gas-fired power plant at its
Paradise plant in Kentucky.
A spokesman for TVA, Duncan Mansfield, said the company has
not yet determined when it would shut the coal units or build
the new gas plant.
In 2011, TVA agreed with the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency (EPA) to retire 18 of its 59 coal units representing
about 2,700 MW by 2018.
Mansfield said the announcement Thursday would add eight
more units, bringing the total number of closures to 26 or about
5,700 MW.
The current retirements affect all five coal units at the
Colbert plant in Tuscumbia, Alabama; one of two operating units
at the Widows Creek coal plant in Stevenson, Alabama; and Units
1 and 2 at the Paradise coal plant near Central City, Kentucky.
TVA said it would continue to operate Unit 3 at Paradise,
which is one of its largest coal units.
TVA said it would retire the 628-MW Unit 1 and 602-MW Unit 2
at Paradise once the new gas plant enters service. The company
did not say how big the new gas plant will be.
Electricity traders guessed a $1 billion gas plant would be
about 1,000 MW.
TVA said the new round of coal retirements will move the
company toward a more balanced generating fleet of about 40
percent nuclear, 20 percent coal, 20 percent gas and 20 percent
hydro, renewables and energy efficiency.
TVA provides electricity for business customers and local
power distributors serving 9 million people in parts of seven
southeastern states.
