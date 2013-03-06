March 6 More than 160,000 homes and businesses were without power on Wednesday afternoon, mostly in Virginia and West Virginia, as a snowstorm hit the U.S. Mid-Atlantic, power companies said. The following lists some of the hardest-hit utilities, plus numbers of homes and businesses lacking power. Power Company Holding Company State Out Now Peak Out Dominion Dominion VA, NC 113,700 113,700 FirstEnergy - WV FirstEnergy WV 14,700 17,600 Atlantic City Electric Pepco Holdings NJ 10,500 10,500 AEP - Appalachian AEP VA, WV, TN 7,500 7,500 PSE&G PSEG NJ 5,000 5,000 Delmarva Pepco Holdings MD, DE 4,400 4,400 AEP - Ohio AEP OH, WV 3,000 3,000 FirstEnergy - New Jersey FirstEnergy NJ 3,000 3,000 Progress Carolinas Duke NC, SC 1,600 1,600 Duke - Carolinas Duke NC, SC 1,400 1,400 Total 164,800 167,700 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Dale Hudson)