March 13 The American wind industry experienced
record-breaking growth in 2012 and produced more than 10 percent
of the electricity in nine states, up from five states in 2011,
a trade group said on Wednesday.
Those numbers are likely to continue growing as new
investments and wind projects are announced, the American Wind
Energy Association said in a release.
Overall, wind power had its strongest year ever in 2012,
installing a record 13,124 megawatts, or 42 percent of all new
generation built, the AWEA said. That makes wind the No. 1
source of new U.S. electric capacity last year, it said.
Across the country, wind energy produced 3.5 percent of the
nation's electricity during 2012, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Admiration's latest figures.
Iowa ranked first in wind generation, with 24.5 percent of
electricity from wind energy. South Dakota was a close second at
23.9 percent, the AWEA said.
"We are generating enough clean, affordable, American wind
energy to power the equivalent of almost 15 million homes, or
the number in Colorado, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, and
Ohio combined," said Elizabeth Salerno, the AWEA's director of
industry data and analysis.
In a 2010 study, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory
reported more than 10 million MW of wind resources in the United
States, enough to power the nation's total electricity needs 10
times over, AWEA said.
Texas, the state that uses the most electricity, also has
the most wind power - more than 12,000 MW installed.
There was 60,000 MW of wind power installed in the United
States at the end of last year.
The biggest wind power companies in the United States
include units of Florida's NextEra Energy Inc, Germany's
E.ON SE, Virginia's AES Corp, Spain's
Iberdrola SA and France's Electricite de France
.
The biggest turbine makers worldwide include Denmark's
Vestas Wind Systems A/S, the United States' General
Electric Co, Spain's Gamesa, Germany's Enercon,
India's Suzlon Energy Ltd and Germany's Siemens AG
.
The following table shows the top 20 states for wind
generation in 2012.
Rank State Percent Wind
1 Iowa 24.50%
2 South Dakota 23.90%
3 North Dakota 14.70%
4 Minnesota 14.30%
5 Kansas 11.40%
6 Colorado 11.30%
7 Idaho 11.30%
8 Oklahoma 10.50%
9 Oregon 10.00%
10 Wyoming 8.80%
11 Texas 7.40%
12 New Mexico 6.10%
13 Maine 5.90%
14 Washington 5.80%
15 California 4.90%
16 Montana 4.50%
17 Illinois 3.90%
18 Nebraska 3.70%
19 Hawaii 3.60%
20 Indiana 2.80%