Nov 26 New York's Utility Debt Securitization
Authority, an entity set up to refinance the debt of the Long
Island Power Authority, will sell $2.1 billion of restructuring
bonds during the week of Dec. 9, a market source said on
Tuesday.
It will be the first bond offering for the authority, which
was established earlier this year as part of New York State's
sweeping restructuring of the troubled public utility after its
convoluted structure was blamed for its slow response to
customers after superstorm Sandy.
The Long Island Power Authority Reform Act, enacted in July,
allows the state to restructure part of LIPA's $7 billion of
debt, a large part of which relates to the cost of constructing
and financing the now-abandoned Shoreham nuclear power plant.
Lower debt service costs should also help to reduce
electricity costs for consumers, state officials have said.
Since the late 1990s, LIPA's debt has not decreased and
represents about 10 percent of ratepayer bills, the state said.
The deal consists of $485 million of taxable bonds pricing
through Morgan Stanley, and $1.6 billion of tax-exempt bonds
pricing through Goldman, Sachs & Co, according to the
preliminary official statement.