HOUSTON Oct 8 A Koch Energy Services LLC subsidiary said Tuesday it will buy a 1,055-megawatt, natural gas-fired power plant in Texas from a private equity group that purchased the plant in 2011.

Koch Energy Services, an indirect subsidiary of Koch Industries Inc, said it will buy Odessa Power, an affiliate of Energy Capital Partners LLC.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Odessa plant, located in the Permian Basin region of West Texas, began commercial operation in 2001 and sells power into the state's $29 billion primary grid overseen by Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

Energy Capital Partners II purchased the Odessa plant in 2011 for $335 million from PSEG Power, a unit of Public Service Enterprise Group as PSEG exited the Texas power market.

The Koch purchase comes as the Texas Public Utility Commission (PUC) and ERCOT are struggling to improve wholesale price signals to entice developers to build new generation to meet the state's growing need for power.

Recent sales of power plants in Texas have been completed at prices much below the cost of new construction.

Koch said the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and could close late in the fourth quarter or in early 2014.