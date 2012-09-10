Sept 10 Logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc appointed Richard Rodick as chief financial officer and said he is expected to assume his new position on or about Oct 1.

Rodick, who will succeed Lawrence Samuels, joins UTi Worldwide from Broadridge Financial Solutions, where he served as senior vice president, finance.

UTi Worldwide shares, which are under pressure as customers reduce spending on freight and logistics in a weak global economy, closed at $13.99 on the Nasdaq on Friday.