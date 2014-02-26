Feb 26 Logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc
said it had breached some debt covenants and would
report a loss for the fourth quarter due to lower demand for air
freight and higher costs.
UTi also said it would have to raise about $525 million in
additional capital to pay off debt of at least $400 million that
could come due in April.
The company estimated a loss of 33-38 cents per share for
the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31. ()
Analysts had expected a profit of 6 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
UTi's shares fell 20 percent in premarket trading on
Wednesday.