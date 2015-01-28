Bangladeshi reserves up to $32.52 bln at end-April
DHAKA, May 2 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose to $32.52 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Tuesday, up nearly $300 million from the previous month.
Jan 28 Beijing Utour International Travel Service Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to acquire assets via share issue, trading of shares to resume on Jan 29
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JG2cmg
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DHAKA, May 2 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose to $32.52 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Tuesday, up nearly $300 million from the previous month.
(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) May 2 (Reuters)- Olympus Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 748.05 804.58