(Adds details, background on POSCO's operations in India)
MUMBAI Aug 11 South Korean steelmaker POSCO
and India's Shree Uttam Steel and Power Ltd have
agreed to set up a 3-million-tonnes-per-year integrated steel
plant in western Maharashtra state, the Indian firm said on
Tuesday.
The plant would be the first in India for POSCO, the world's
No.6 steelmaker, as it continues to battle regulatory hurdles
for a decade-old project to set up a mega $12 billion steel
plant in the eastern Odisha state.
Shree Uttam Steel and Power is owned by the co-promoters of
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd, which is jointly owned by
ArcelorMittal.
Both POSCO and ArcelorMittal, the world's largest
steelmaker, have scrapped a number of other projects in India
over the past two years, citing difficulties in acquiring land
and mines.
POSCO, which already has steel processing centres in the
cities of Pune, Chennai and near New Delhi, has made little
progress and could scrap the Odisha project after a new law made
it costlier to source iron ore for the plant.
The proposed joint venture plans to set up the plant, to be
located at Satarda in Sindhudurg district, in two phases and
hopes to take advantage of an expected surge in steel demand in
the country, the company said.
An investment of about $1 billion is needed to set up a
1-million-tonne-per-year steel plant.
Shares in Uttam Galva, which processes hot-rolled steel to
finished coils for domestic and export markets, surged as much
as 16 percent in morning trade on news of the joint venture.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)