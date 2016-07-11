July 11 ITV Plc, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said on Monday it had agreed to sell UTV Ireland to Virgin Media, a company owned by Liberty Global Plc, for an undisclosed amount.

ITV said Virgin would take over the existing 10-year programme supply agreement with ITV Global Entertainment, whose ITV Studios produces shows such as "Coronation Street" and "Good Morning Britain".

ITV bought the TV business of Northern Irish network partner UTV Media Plc for about 100 million pounds last year. UTV Media later changed its name to Wireless Group Plc.

Liberty Global, which is a provider of broadband and mobile services, has been expanding in Europe through acquisitions. Liberty Global raised its stake in ITV to 9.9 percent in 2015, but said it did not intend to make an offer for the British company.

Liberty Global and Vodafone Plc were engaged in talks about a swap of business assets in Europe's converging mobile phone, broadband and TV markets, but failed to agree on valuations.

Virgin Media's cable services are available to 30 percent of UK television homes, according to Liberty Global's website. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)