UTV Media Plc said it may sell some or all of its UK
independent local radio stations, sending its shares up sharply
in late trading.
Any sale would not include talkSPORT, Sport Magazine,
talkSPORT International or UTV's Irish radio stations, UTV said
in a statement released about five minutes before the market
closed on Friday.
UTV shares jumped about 7 percent to close at 185 pence.
The Belfast-based company, which has 13 radio stations in
England and Wales, was confirming a report in the Guardian
newspaper. (bit.ly/14D2xXW)
