LONDON Oct 19 ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said it had agreed to buy the TV business of Northern Irish network partner UTV for 100 million pounds ($154 million) in cash.

The deal will put 13 of 15 channel 3 licences in the hands of ITV, and the company said the combined business would benefit from ITV's investment in content, its advertising sales team and broadcast infrastructure.

UTV will retain its radio businesses UTV Radio GB and UTV Radio Ireland, and its digital media businesses, Simply Zesty and Tibus Digital, ITV said on Monday. ($1 = 0.6474 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)