(Adds details, analyst comment, share movement)
May 14 Northern Irish radio and television
broadcaster UTV Media Plc said it expected a 16 percent
fall in second-quarter revenue at its largest division Radio GB
from a year earlier, a period which saw the 2014 FIFA World Cup
build-up.
UTV Media shares fell almost 16 percent to 149 pence in
early trading. The stock was among the biggest percentage losers
on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.
UTV, which went 'on air' as Ulster Television in 1959 after
Sir Laurence Olivier delivered the first official broadcast,
said revenue at its talkSPORT radio station would fall 25
percent in the second quarter.
Second-quarter revenue at its television business, which
accounted for about a third of sales last year, would rise 37
percent, the broadcaster said.
However, the Belfast-based company expects a further revenue
loss of 2.5 million pounds ($3.9 million) for the full year at
UTV Ireland, its newest television channel, and said that there
was considerable volatility in the division's performance.
UTV said in March that it expected a full-year loss of about
6 million pounds from UTV Ireland, hurt in part by delayed
negotiations with advertisers and slower-than-expected audience
build.
Numis analysts forecast a loss of 3.5 million pounds at UTV
Ireland in 2016, before a move into breakeven in 2017.
"After a Q1 which was impacted by delays to tuning and
aggressive competitive action, losses will reduce steadily
through the year," Numis analysts wrote in a note.
They kept their view that the long-term opportunity for UTV
Ireland remained significant.
($1 = 0.6350 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)