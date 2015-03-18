March 18Northern Irish broadcaster UTV Media Plc said it expects a full-year loss of about 6 million pounds ($8.85 million) from its newest television channel - UTV Ireland, hurt in part by delayed negotiations with advertisers and slower than expected audience build.

The company said first-quarter revenue at its talkSPORT radio station, which owns exclusive rights to broadcast 380 Barclay's Premier League football matches outside of UK and Republic of Ireland until 2019, would fall 2 percent.

First-quarter airtime revenue from UTV's largest division, Radio GB, is expected to rise 4 percent, the company said. ($1 = 0.6776 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)