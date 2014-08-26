Aug 26 Northern Irish radio and television
broadcaster UTV Media Plc reported a 13 percent rise in
first-half revenue as its radio stations drew in fans for the
2014 FIFA World Cup.
The company, which held radio rights to the tournament,
reported revenue of 57.8 million pounds ($95.9 million) for the
six months ended June 30 compared with 51.2 million pounds a
year earlier.
Revenue from UTV's largest division, Radio GB, rose 20
percent, with revenue at that division's talkSPORT radio station
jumped 33 percent.
($1 = 0.6028 British Pounds)
