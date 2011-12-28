BRIEF-BLS International Services recommends final dividend at 30 pct
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Dec 28 Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday it would launch an open offer Jan. 16-20 for the shares it does not already own in Indian entertainment company UTV Software Communications Ltd.
The U.S. company, which controls 50.4 percent of UTV, said in a newspaper advertisement it would pay 835.03 to 1,000 rupees a share for delisting the company.
At the top end the offer represents a premium of 1.6 percent to UTV's closing price on Tuesday and would cost Disney about $384 million for the buyout.
Shares in UTV, valued at $761 million, were trading up 1 percent at 993.65 rupees in a weak Mumbai market.
Disney had said in July it plans to delist UTV, a provider of television and film content.
Jun 13 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,148.4 60,247.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad