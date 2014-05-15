BRIEF-Verizon, Corning agree to three-year fiber deal for $1.05 bln - CNBC
* Verizon agrees to $1.05 billion fiber-optic cable deal to grow its Fios platform - CNBC
May 15 Utv Media Plc
* Radio ireland 5.1 million stg
* Talksport's revenue was up by 16% in quarter which reflects growth of 3% in national market along with positive impact of build up to 2014 fifa world cup
* We expect that this strong growth in talksport associated with fifa world cup will continue into q2, with revenues forecast to be up 45% year on year.
* Radio gb revenue for first six months of 2014 is consequently expected to be up 18% on last year.
* Better trading conditions in h2 2013 have continued, as anticipated, into 2014 with group revenue growth of 7% in first three months of year.
* Group revenue 27.8 million stg for 3 months ended march 31
* Television revenue 9.4 million stg
* Radio gb revenue 13.3 million stg
* expect to see group revenue increase by 18% in q2 of 2014 and by 12% for first six months, in line with expectations.
* Westlotto interim financing consists of a credit facility of four million euro plus an option to expand credit facility to five million with effect from 2018