May 15 Utv Media Plc

* Radio ireland 5.1 million stg

* Talksport's revenue was up by 16% in quarter which reflects growth of 3% in national market along with positive impact of build up to 2014 fifa world cup

* We expect that this strong growth in talksport associated with fifa world cup will continue into q2, with revenues forecast to be up 45% year on year.

* Radio gb revenue for first six months of 2014 is consequently expected to be up 18% on last year.

* Better trading conditions in h2 2013 have continued, as anticipated, into 2014 with group revenue growth of 7% in first three months of year.

* Group revenue 27.8 million stg for 3 months ended march 31

* Television revenue 9.4 million stg

* Radio gb revenue 13.3 million stg

* expect to see group revenue increase by 18% in q2 of 2014 and by 12% for first six months, in line with expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore)