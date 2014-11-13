Nov 13 Utv Media Plc
* Group revenue for 9 months to end sept 84,711 million
pounds versus 77,447 million pounds
* In first nine months of 2014, more positive economic
conditions in both UK and Ireland helped to generate group
revenue growth of 9%, with stimulus of 2014 FIFA world cup
offsetting adverse currency movements
* This strong revenue growth enabled us to reduce net debt
by £3.2m to £45.9m, providing a sound foundation for funding
pre-start-up costs of our new television station, UTV Ireland
* Radio GB revenues grew by 15% in nine months to september
* Group revenue growth has eased in Q4 to 3%, with a further
strengthening in Sterling, a tougher 2013 comparator and a
reduction in government television advertising in northern
ireland combining to temper growth in this quarter
* Continuing uncertainty around budgetary constraints in
Northern Ireland assembly will provide some headwind in
television advertising in early part of 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: