Feb 27 UTV Media PLC : * UTV Ireland signs content contract with bai * UTV Ireland Ltd has today signed a ten year television content provision contract with the Broadcasting Authority Of Ireland (BAI) * UTV Ireland plans to commence broadcasting in the Republic Of Ireland in January 2015 * Managing director: UTV Ireland will create more than 100 new jobs with its offices based in Dublin * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here