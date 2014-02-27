BRIEF-Orange Belgium Q1 consolidated net profit up at 9.8 million euros
* Q1 operational cash flow 39.8 million euros versus 29.4 million euros year ago
Feb 27 UTV Media PLC : * UTV Ireland signs content contract with bai * UTV Ireland Ltd has today signed a ten year television content provision contract with the Broadcasting Authority Of Ireland (BAI) * UTV Ireland plans to commence broadcasting in the Republic Of Ireland in January 2015 * Managing director: UTV Ireland will create more than 100 new jobs with its offices based in Dublin * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Q1 operational cash flow 39.8 million euros versus 29.4 million euros year ago
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID