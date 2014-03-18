March 18 UTV Media PLC :
* Group revenue of £107.8M (2012: £112.3M) - down 11% in the
first half of the year and up 3% in the second half
* FY pre-tax profits of £16.9M (2012: £20.1M)
* Group operating profit of £20.1M (2012: £23.4M) - down 36% in
the first half of the year and up 10% in the second half
* Proposed final dividend of 5.25P maintaining full year
dividend of 7.00P (2012: 7.00P
* - difficult market conditions in the first half of
the year with improving macro-economic environment leading to
growth in the second half
* Radio and television broadcasting focus - divesting of new
media businesses (exceptional charge of £1.2M)
* Continued growth in the first three months of 2014
* Radio ireland revenue (local currency) up 9%, radio gb
revenue up 7% and television revenue up 5%
* April is expected to show strong growth as anticipated
* Growth in our Irish television advertising revenue in the
second half of 2013 has continued into the first quarter of 2014
* Irish radio advertising revenue, is forecast to be up by 9%
in
local currency terms in the first three months of this year
* Our gb radio revenues are expected to be up by 7% in the
first quarter of 2014 and by 17% in April
