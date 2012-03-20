March 20 Northern Irish broadcaster UTV Media
reported a 10 percent rise in its adjusted full-year
profit, and said it expected revenue in the first four months of
2012 to be in line with its expectations.
UTV Media, which operates in four main areas -- radio in
Great Britain, radio in Ireland, commercial television and new
media, said 2011 adjusted pretax profit rose to 23.3 million
pounds ($37.03 million) from 21.3 million pounds a year ago.
"It is expected that the major sporting events during the
summer of 2012 -- the UEFA Euro championships and the London
Olympics -- will have a positive impact in attracting a large
volume of both listeners and viewers to our radio and television
output," the company said.
The firm said its Great Britain radio division revenue was
expected to rise 8 percent in the first four months of 2012, but
its television division would see revenue fall by 5 percent
during the same period.
UTV Media, which owns the popular soccer show TalkSport,
proposed a final dividend of 4.50 pence, and said its full-year
payout was up by 50 percent to 6 pence.
UTV Media also said there was "good progress" towards the
appointment of a new chairman for the firm.
Last month, the company's board voted to remove John
McGuckian as chairman of the company due to his close
association with its largest shareholder TVC Holdings,
an Ireland-based investment firm.