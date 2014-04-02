April 2 (Reuters) -

* Utv media plc reg-utv media plc: utv awarded south african broadcasting licence

* Utv media plc - has been awarded a broadcast licence by independent communications authority of south africa (icasa)

* Utv media plc -licence to launch south africa's first 24-hour sports radio station talksport 540am.

* Utv media plc - successful consortium comprises five joint venture partners each holding 20% equity in new station