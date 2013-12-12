Dec 12 United Technologies Corp, which makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines and Black Hawk helicopters, forecast 2014 results below analysts' expectations, citing weakness in its U.S. defense business.

The diversified manufacturer projected a profit of $6.55-$6.85 per share on revenue of about $64 billion for 2014.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $6.84 per share on revenue of $66.25 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares were marginally down at $107 in extended trading. The stock closed at $108.09 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.