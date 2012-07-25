Position: Uruguay's central bank governor

Incumbent: Mario Bergara

Born: May 4, 1965

Term: Sworn in Nov. 11, 2008. Term expires in 2015.

Key facts:

-- Bergara earned a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1998, the same year that he started a three-year stint as the central bank's head of economic studies. He later served as head of Uruguay's communications regulatory body, and as the country's vice minister of economy and finance until becoming central bank governor in 2008.

-- Bergara, who is viewed as a center-leftist, issued hawkish comments on inflation after taking over as head of the central bank. "Production can thrive only under conditions of (price) stability," he said, adding that the central bank's credibility depended on that stability.

-- He is divorced with three children.