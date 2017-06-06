UPDATE 2-Shares in Canada's Home Capital surge as Buffett rides to rescue
* Berkshire Hathaway to take 38 percent stake in Home Capital
ALMATY, June 6 Uzbekistan's upper chamber of parliament said on Tuesday it has appointed Mamarizo Nurmuratov new central bank chairman.
Nurmuratov, who has until now chaired the Senate's budget and economic reforms committee, replaces Faizulla Mullajanov who died last month after serving as the central bank's head for 26 years. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
* Berkshire Hathaway to take 38 percent stake in Home Capital
* XL Group Ltd - priced a public offering of eur 500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of fixed to floating rate subordinated notes due 2047