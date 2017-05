A military helicopter crashed in Uzbekistan on Wednesday, killing nine people on board, state news agency UzA said.

The Soviet-designed Mi-171 transport helicopter owned by the Defence Ministry crashed while flying over the eastern Ferghana region of the Central Asian nation, it said.

Three crew members and six servicemen died in the crash and the authorities are investigating its cause.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov in Almaty; editing by Ralph Boulton)