TASHKENT May 14 Uzbekistan's government needs
to speed up private sector reform to make sure robust economic
growth remains sustainable, the International Monetary Fund
said, forecasting a strong 2015.
Gross domestic product in Central Asia's most populous
nation grew by 8.1 percent last year and remained robust in the
first quarter of this year, rising by 7.5 percent, the IMF said
in a statement published late on Wednesday.
"Looking ahead, economic growth is expected to remain strong
in 2015," it said, noting that sustained and inclusive growth
"hinges on the promotion of a dynamic private sector".
Uzbekistan, with a population of 30 million, is a major
producer of gas, gold and cotton. The IMF said its fiscal policy
remains prudent, with a balanced budget, and the banking sector
is stable, well-capitalised and highly liquid.
"Strong public investment and a strategic re-orientation of
gas exports from Russia toward China have shielded the economy,
so far, from the slowdown experienced by other countries in the
region," said the IMF, whose monitoring mission completed a
visit to the country this week.
Uzbek authorities indicated they would implement "additional
pragmatic measures", including easing foreign exchange control,
to stimulate public sector growth, the IMF said.
The country, ruled by President Islam Karimov since 1989,
still limits access to foreign currency and controls exchange
rates. It has a thriving black market in its sum currency.
The Fund said it welcomed government plans to reduce energy
subsidies and privatise more than 1,500 state-owned assets.
