ALMATY, June 1 Uzbek President Shavkat
Mirziyoyev has harshly criticised officials in charge of finance
and banking, asserting his power above one of two other members
of a triumvirate that has ruled since the death last year of
leader Islam Karimov.
In a leaked audio recording of a meeting, posted online, a
voice recognisable as Mirziyoyev's berates an official
identified by news website Kun.uz as Deputy Central Bank
Chairman Saidkamol Khodjaev and criticising Deputy Prime
Minister Rustam Azimov.
The tape confirms that Azimov - one of the ruling
triumvirate along with Rustam Inoyatov, head of the SNB state
security service - is under pressure. It also suggests
Mirziyoyev may make sweeping changes at the central bank which
awaits the appointment of a new chairman and is supposed to be
preparing a foreign exchange reform.
Sources told Reuters last month that Mirziyoyev has moved to
consolidate his power by sidelining Azimov.
In the recording, Mirziyoyev scolds Khodjaev over idleness
and corruption among the bank's lower-level officials.
"Your bankers don't like to work. Is it possible to make
someone work who has enjoyed his post for 10 years? No, because
he doesn't listen to you and gets more money than we do. Don't
be offended, but he gets his bribes," he says.
He then berates Azimov, who has long been in charge of
financial matters, for ignoring those problems.
"If people like Azimov, who have firmly grabbed the system
sitting in Tashkent had come down (worked with people in lower
levels of the system) we wouldn't have had this situation," he
says. It is unclear if Azimov was present at the meeting.
Mirziyoyev's office did not reply to an emailed request for
comment from Reuters but it has published a report about a May
30 teleconference chaired by Mirziyoyev in which "officials in
charge of certain industries and regions came under strong
criticism over lack of responsibility, exactingness and
initiative".
Uzbekistan, a predominantly Muslim nation of 32 million, has
been in flux since Karimov died last year after ruling for 27
years. Mirziyoyev became president but effectively shared power
with Azimov and Inoyatov.
Azimov's apparent sidelining effectively leaves Mirziyoyev
and security boss Inoyatov as the two men sharing power in
Central Asia's most populous nation.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)