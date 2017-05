Uzbekistan's President Islam Karimov attends a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, August 29, 2006. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Picture

TASHKENT Uzbek President Islam Karimov died on Friday, the Uzbekistan government and parliament said in a joint statement.

The statement said Karimov would be buried in Samarkand on Saturday according to Muslim traditions, saying he was "truly great".

Uzbek Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev was appointed head of the commission organising his burial.

