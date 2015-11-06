(Writes through with agreements announced)
TASHKENT Nov 6 Uzbekistan signed memorandums
and deals on investment projects worth a total of $12.4 billion
with foreign firms on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Rustam
Azimov said, after announcing plans to privatise more than 1,200
companies.
Azimov did not name the companies involved or provide any
other details such as the breakdown between finalised agreements
and preliminary memorandums.
But earlier in the day he told an investment conference
foreigners would be offered stakes in 68 large companies such as
Kizilkumcement, the country's biggest cement maker, chemical
producer Ferganaazot and electronics plant Foton.
The announcement follows a similar move by neighbouring
Kazakhstan which said this week it would sell government stakes
in dozens of companies. Central Asia's economies face headwinds
from a drop in energy prices and slowdowns in Russia and China,
their major trading partners.
Azimov said the scheme aimed "to attract strategic investors
who are able to bring new technology and equipment (and)
organize the production of modern and competitive products".
He said foreign investors would initially be able to buy
only minority stakes although that would also would give them
priority rights to buy the firms out completely in the future.
Azimov provided no financial details of the plan and
Uzbekistan does not have a liquid stock market, making it
difficult to value local companies.
But Kizilkumcement, for example, said in a report on its
website it had made a profit of 176.141 billion sums (about $66
million) last year and planned to produce 3.4 million tonnes of
cement this year.
Predominantly Muslim Uzbekistan is the most populous nation
in the ex-Soviet Central Asia with a population of 31 million.
Its main exports are cotton, natural gas and metals.
