ZURICH Aug 24 Swiss authorities have agreed to
a U.S. request to freeze funds with suspected links to Gulnara
Karimova, daughter of Uzbekistan President Islam Karimov, a
Swiss justice office spokesman said on Monday.
U.S. authorities are asking counterparts in Europe to seize
about $1 billion in assets related to an investigation into
three telecom companies and intermediaries close to Karimova,
the Wall Street Journal had reported this month.
A spokesman for Switzerland's Federal Office of Justice,
which granted the March request for mutual legal assistance in
June, did not confirm the worth of the frozen assets but said it
was less than the $640 million previously reported by the
newspaper.
Reuters could not reach Karimova for comment.
In 2012, Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General (OAG)
opened an investigation against six suspects, including
Karimova, on suspicion of money laundering.
The OAG has so far blocked more than 800 million Swiss
francs ($854 million) as part of the ongoing investigation.
($1 = 0.9366 Swiss francs)
