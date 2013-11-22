* U.N. experts cite "numerous and consistent" allegations
* Calls for Uzbekistan to eliminate "widespread torture"
* Uzbek delegate says allegations unfounded
(Adds quotes from news briefing throughout)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Nov 22 Torture is rife in prisons and
police stations in Uzbekistan, where activists are rounded up
and routinely mistreated in a crackdown on dissent, the U.N.
torture watchdog said on Friday.
It cited "numerous, ongoing and consistent allegations" that
detainees in the ex-Soviet state were tortured, including by
beatings, rape and sexual violence, to extract confessions.
Some alleged abuses had resulted in deaths in custody, the
U.N. Committee against Torture said.
"Indeed when it comes to practicising torture, Uzbekistan
represents one of countries where torture occurs systematically,
and sometimes in the worst forms," George Tugushi, an expert
from Georgia on the committee, told a news briefing.
The panel of 10 independent experts called on Uzbekistan to
carry out prompt, impartial and effective investigations into
all allegations of torture and punish those responsible.
President Islam Karimov's government should report back
within a year on its progress in wiping out torture and
arbitrary imprisonment of human rights defenders and journalists
imprisoned for their work, it said.
"What we've seen has been a crackdown across the board. Not
just punishment of people and continuing use of torture, but
actually punishment of those who even report about torture to
committees like our own," said Felice Gaer, an American expert
who serves as its vice chairwoman.
In 2007, when it last examined Uzbekistan's record, a group
of non-governmental organisations had attended, she said.
"They were largely Uzbek. They lined the room, they brought
us documentation, they brought us cases.
"When we reviewed Uzbekistan (this time), we didn't have a
single Uzbek NGO present. And in fact, this was because some of
these people had been imprisoned," she added, mentioning Azam
Formonov, Gaibullo Jalilov, Dilmurod Saidov from a long list.
There were also substantiated reports that Uzbek women who
had given birth to two or more children, particularly in rural
areas, had been "subjected to sterilisation procedures without
informed consent", according to the U.N. watchdog.
TASHKENT REJECTS "UNFOUNDED" COMPLAINTS
Karimov brooks no dissent and has ruled his mainly Muslim
Central Asian nation of 30 million for more than two decades.
However, Akmal Saidov, chairman of the National Human Rights
Centre of Uzbekistan who led its delegation, said numerous
torture complaints cited by the U.N. watchdog were "unfounded".
He accused the committee of being corrupted by information
provided by certain "politically biased" NGOs.
Amnesty International accused Russia, Ukraine and the five
Central Asian states, including Uzbekistan, in July of colluding
in abductions and unlawful transfers of asylum-seekers and
refugees back to Central Asia where they risked torture.
. Russian and Uzbek officials were not available
for comment at that time.
Referring to Uzbekistan, the committee voiced concern at
"allegations that some individuals extradited from neighbouring
countries have been subjected to torture and others detained
incommunicado".
The U.N. experts said the International Committee of the Red
Cross had halted its prison visits in Uzbekistan in April,
leaving an absence of external monitoring. They voiced concern
at conditions at Jaslyk detention facility in the north, which
some activist groups have named "The House of Torture".
The ICRC, an independent aid agency, had said its terms were
not respected, including being able to speak to detainees in
private about conditions of detention.
(Additional reporting by Steve Gutterman in Moscow; Editing by
Alistair Lyon)