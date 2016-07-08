NEW YORK, July 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Four Uzbek
nationals have filed a complaint against the World Bank's
private sector arm, charging that a $40 million loan to an Uzbek
textile company risked stoking the practice of forced labor in
the central Asian country's cotton fields.
The complaint filed with the International Finance
Corporation (IFC) demands an investigation into forced labor
related to Uzbekistan-based Indorama Kokand Textile.
Human rights groups say Uzbekistan operates a massive,
state-orchestrated forced labor system that underpins its
position as the world's fifth-largest cotton exporter.
The U.S. government's annual report on human trafficking,
published last week, said "(Uzbek) government-compelled forced
labor of adults remained endemic in the 2015 cotton harvest."
The complaint to an IFC ombudsman made public on Thursday
charges that the private lending group "does not have adequate
mitigation measures to ensure its investments ... are not
supporting forced labor."
"The complainants request a compliance review of the IFC
loan to [Indorama Kokand Textile]," it said.
IFC spokeswoman Elizabeth Price said the organization was
committed to ensuring responsible labor practices in the
projects it finances.
"Indorama Kokand Textile ... can trace its cotton supply to
ensure it sources only from areas covered by third-party
monitoring against child and forced labor," Price told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
She said the IFC was supporting the Uzbek government in
efforts to reform its labor practices and eliminate forced and
child labor in the cotton industry.
The IFC, which invests in developing the private sector in
emerging economies, approved the loan of up to $40 million to
Indorama Kokand Textile in December 2015, according to its
website.
The loan aims to finance the expansion of a cotton plant in
the Uzbek city of Kokan, the website said, with a view of
encouraging exports.
Indorama Kokand Textile, a leading cotton producer in
Uzbekistan, says on its website that more 90 percent of its
production is for export to Latin America, Europe, Bangladesh,
former Soviet countries as well as Turkey.
A spokesman for Indorama Corporation, a majority owner of
Indorama Kokand Textile through a chain of subsidiaries, said
the company was studying details of the charges to "establish
their veracity".
"Indorama Corporation has a strict policy of zero tolerance
on use of any form of forced labor," spokesman Prakash Kejriwal
said in an emailed statement.
"Indorama Kokand Textiles works closely with IFC to ensure
adherence to IFC's labor standards and to eliminate the risk of
forced labor in its cotton supply chain."
The plaintiffs said they believed Indorama's practices
breached international law and the IFC's policies against forced
labor.
"The IFC should support sustainable rural development in
Uzbekistan, not projects that perpetuate the government's forced
labor system for cotton production," Dmitry Tikhonov, a rights
activist living in France and one of the plaintiffs, said in a
statement.
The plaintiffs are an Uzbek national described as a victim
of forced labor, whose identity was concealed, and three Uzbek
human rights campaigners.
On a visit to Uzbekistan last year, U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon urged the country's president, Islam Karimov, to
stop using forced labor in cotton fields.
Requests for comments by email and phone to the Uzbekistan
embassy in Washington were not immediately returned.
(Reporting by Sebastien Malo, Editing by Ros Russell; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
