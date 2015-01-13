BRIEF-Teijin lowers conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds

* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,035.7 yen per share and 2,001.3 yen per share respectively, from 2,063.5 yen per share and 2,028.6 yen per share, effective April 1