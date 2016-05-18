May 18 V V Food & Beverage Co Ltd :

* Says it revises the announcement of shareholder Giant Harvest Limited (G.H.L) to transfer it 18.95 percent stake in the co, to Founder Securities and ESSENCE FUND Co.,Ltd.

* Says after the transaction, G.H.L will still own 6.3 percent stake through Otsuka (China) Investment as persons acting in concert

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PQkI0W

