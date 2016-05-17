UPDATE 1-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
May 17 V V Food & Beverage Co., Ltd.:
* Says it shareholder Giant Harvest Limited to transfer it 18.95 percent stake in the co, to Founder Securities and ESSENCE FUND Co.,Ltd.
* Giant Harvest Limited's stake in the company will be decreased to 0 percent down from 18.95 percent
* ESSENCE FUND's stake in the company will be increased to 9.9 percent up from 0 percent
* Founder Securities' stake in the company will be increased to 9.05 percent up from 0 percent
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * LLOYDS: Britain is set to sell its remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group on Wednesday, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector. * VODAFONE: Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said he was optimistic Britain would secure a Brexit deal that works for both