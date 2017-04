Reuters Market Eye - VA Tech Wabag Ltd (VATE.NS), engaged in waste water treatment, rises as much as 2.7 percent.

Marks an all-time high of 1,748 rupees.

Credit Suisse starts with "outperform" and a target of 2,025 rupees.

Says the underlying industry can witness a secular growth of 15 percent for many years.

VA Tech Wabag rose 6.5 percent on Monday after Standard Chartered started with an "outperform" rating.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)