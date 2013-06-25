By Francesca Trianni
| NEW YORK, June 25
NEW YORK, June 25 More than half of U.S. workers
would prefer a root canal than to work during vacation, but they
cave in to bosses' demands by using mobile technology on their
down time, a new Harris poll showed.
Mobile devices let people stay connected with work 24/7,
which is both "revolutionary and a curse," said Terrie Campbell,
vice president, strategic marketing at the global technology
company Ricoh Americas Corp, which commissioned the
poll.
Nearly three out of four Americans admitted they would be
angry if they lost their smartphone on vacation because they
wouldn't be able to check in at work, the online survey released
on Tuesday showed.
"At some point, employees need permission to turn off the
work email, relax and re-charge while they're on vacation,"
Campbell said. "If they can't leave the office behind, what's
the point of vacation?"
The poll of 2,071 U.S. adults showed that Americans struggle
to take real time off from work, with 30 percent using their
smartphone for work-related purposes while relaxing at their
favorite vacation spot.
About 51 percent of U.S. adults would rather have a root
canal than work while on vacation, but 54 percent said their
bosses expected them to stay connected during their time away.
About 67 percent said family members get upset when a loved
one works while on vacation.
Twenty-seven percent also said they can access work files
from a remote location and a similar number use their phone to
keep in touch with clients and coworkers.
On a more positive note, more than six out of 10 people said
checking emails while on holiday makes it easier to ease
themselves back into work when the vacation is over.
And a similar number of people thought mobile technology has
made their work-life balance better, not worse.
(Reporting by Francesca Trianni; editing by Patricia Reaney and
Richard Chang)