By Temma Ehrenfeld
NEW YORK, June 19 Dreaming about a summer or
retirement hideaway in Spain? You aren't the only one.
Leo Sulas bought a two-bedroom apartment near Gibraltar last
month for about $320,000 after looking at options in Florida and
Texas.
"Property taxes and maintenance would have been higher in
the United States and a similar property would have cost at
least $450,000," he says.
Sulas plans to maintain a residence in Chicago to stay in
while visiting his children but retire primarily in Spain in two
years.
"I'll be able to sit in my living room and look at the
ocean," he says.
While Spain brokers a $125 billion deal with the euro zone
to bail out the country's banks after a real estate boom and
bust, a wave of buyers backed by a stronger dollar may just be
arriving. U.S.-based searches of Spanish property listings
increased by 10 percent this May, compared with a year earlier,
at London-based global broker Knight Frank.
SPAIN STANDS OUT
Americans are getting more interested in other European real
estate, too: U.S. searches for all European properties are up 26
percent from a year ago, according to Knight Frank, and
especially for listings in France, Italy and Switzerland where
prices are generally holding steady or rising slightly.
But in Portugal, where a bank crisis similar to Spain's may
be on its way, U.S. interest fell last year. International
realtors have been warning buyers to wait and see in Greece.
So for Americans looking to plunge in close to a market
bottom, the moment may be ripest in Spain.
"All the bad news one can read is correct," says
Barcelona-based Christoph Toelle, managing partner of Sotheby's
International Realty, "but thanks to the crisis, a buyer can
find properties that would never come on the market before."
on the Paseo de Gracia, Barcelona's avenue of designer shops.
In 2007, an apartment like this one would have cost 40
percent more and most likely wouldn't have been publicly listed,
Toelle says. Along the Costa Brava, the northern coastline
(often described as "Tuscany with a beach"), he says, apartments
for sale are scarce, but steeply discounted single-family homes
can be found.
In the luxurious Sotogrande complex, on the Costa del Sol,
James Stewart, representing the British real estate broker
Savills, is seeing apartments down to $800,000, from $1.4
million.
"We're pretty near the bottom," he says. Security and costs
are in line with other luxury areas in Europe, he notes.
Inland in Granada, home to the Alhambra palace and gardens,
Ronan McMahon, a contributing editor at InternationalLiving.com,
is enthusiastic about a project with condos beginning at 800
square feet (75 square meters) for less than $100,000, down 50
percent from original pricing. The bank, which foreclosed on the
developer, is offering 95 percent financing to non-residents.
The development is surrounded by high-end villas with pools,
McMahon says.
"You need to make contact with solid realtors," McMahon
says. "Go for a month and look, and it'll more than pay for the
price of the trip." In rural Murcia, for example, he sees a
mixed bag of "affordably priced villas" amid a lot of failing
projects.
Even in the less-fancy areas of the highly developed Costa
del Sol, where prices soared and then collapsed, some people are
biting. Spain has cut its sales tax in half, to 4 percent,
through the end of the year on newly built properties.
In the last four months, Geoffrey Donoghue, owner of Always
Marbella, a Costa del Sol realtor, has begun getting about a
dozen calls a week from Americans and has made a handful of
sales. He continues to have buyers from around the world.
One caveat for the well-heeled: this year, a "wealth tax"
applies to non-residents with Spanish assets above 700,000 euros
(about $875,000), "net" of certain costs.
STEER CLEAR
Most realtors recommend steering clear of bank fire sales,
however.
"There are fantastic bargains but, in my opinion, prices are
still falling," says Peter Veitch, of Investabroad Properties,
"and parts of the coast look like a wasteland. Hundreds of
restaurants and other amenities have closed down."
To avoid shaky projects, he urges foreign buyers to get
legal advice independent of the developer, agent, or owner.
Getting a loan from a Spanish bank other than on a
foreclosure can be tricky, says sales agent Kirsty Bryson of
Luxury Homes by VAPF in Alicante. However, banks do offer
variable rate loans beginning from 4 percent to 5.25 percent
(and the interest may still be deductible). Specialty brokers
can fix the exchange rate for up to three years.
Another option: borrow in the United States against your
main home. Norwegians Per Nordland and Irene Johansen, for
example, raised funds by borrowing in Norway on their main
residence.
For about $625,000, they built a two-bedroom, two-bath home
within walking distance of a beach near Moraia, along the
eastern coastline. When they first began looking three years
ago, costs were much higher, says Johansen, who adds, "We
couldn't have afforded this view."
Sulas says he isn't worried that the euro zone troubles will
hurt his investment or lifestyle: "If there's going to be a
revolution in the streets, it isn't going to be in a little town
by the ocean."