By Kate Kelland
| LONDON, April 10
LONDON, April 10 International vaccines group
GAVI has struck a deal for bulk buying rotavirus shots from
GlaxoSmithKline and Merck which cuts the price
by two-thirds and will allow poorer countries access to them at
around $5 per course.
The vaccines, GSK's Rotarix and Merck's Rotateq, combat the
main cause of diarrhoea - the second-largest killer of children
under the age of five worldwide.
Because rotavirus-related diarrhoea kills more than 500,000
children a year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended
in 2009 that all countries should include rotavirus vaccines in
national immunisation programmes, but many developing countries
struggle to afford them.
The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) said
on Tuesday its cut-price deal would allow it "to respond to
ever-increasing demand from developing countries" and provide
the shots this year for 3 million children in eight poor
countries.
By 2016, GAVI said it planned to roll out the vaccines in
more than 40 of the world's poorest countries, immunising more
than 70 million children.
Around 95 percent of the contracted supply of 132 million
doses will be procured at a cost of $5 per two-dose course, GAVI
said in a statement. This is a two-thirds price cut compared to
the previous lowest price offered to GAVI of $15 a course.
In the United States, the same vaccine course costs public
institutions $177 and private health providers $213.
GAVI is a Geneva-based public-private partnership backed by
the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the WHO, the World Bank,
UNICEF, international donor governments and others. It funds
bulk-buy immunisation campaigns for poorer nations that can't
afford vaccines at rich-world prices.
Its chief executive Seth Berkley said the deal showed how
GAVI's model was working to the benefit of some of the world's
most disadvantaged children.
"We strive to make our donors' funds go further so we can
help developing countries protect more children against deadly
diseases," he said in a statement.
The WHO says vaccination is one of the most cost-effective
public health measures. It estimates that 2 to 3 million deaths
are averted each year with immunisation.
GAVI had previously been struggling to get enough donor
funding to sustain its programmes, but it got a hefty boost last
year when international donors led by Britain and the
billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates pledged $4.3 billion to
support it.
A spokesman for GSK, which will supply 95 percent of the
GAVI contracted doses, said the British drugmaker was glad to be
contributing to efforts against preventable diseases. "Rotavirus
vaccine has demonstrated real-world, life-saving impact on
reducing deaths," he said. "We have a chance here to collaborate
in programmes designed to protect millions of children."