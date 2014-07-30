* Sales, operating profit below analyst forecasts

HELSINKI, July 30 Finnish electric drive maker Vacon on Wednesday reported second-quarter operating profit below analyst forecasts, hit by an unexpected fall in sales and sending its shares down.

It posted an operating profit of 11.6 million euros ($15.6 million) for the April-June quarter, up from 10.4 million a year earlier, but short of the 12.7 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Sales slipped to 103.3 million euros, short of analysts' expectations of a rise to 109 million.

The weaker-than-expected results hit the shares, which were down 3.5 percent at 27.25 euros at 0730 GMT.

Vacon kept its full-year sales and profit forecasts unchanged, saying it expects revenues to rise 5-15 percent and an adjusted operating profit margin to be 11-13 percent.

Analysts said that the chance of the company not meeting that outlook had increased.

"After weak first quarter, another weak quarter," FIM analysts said in a note to investors.

"There is some comfort in them keeping 2014 guidance unchanged, but the risk of a profit warning is growing."

For the first half of the year, sales were down 1.1 percent and the company's operating margin was 9.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7460 Euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely)