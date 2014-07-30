* Sales, operating profit below analyst forecasts
* Shares down 3.5 pct
* Analysts see increased risk of missing 2014 profit
guidance
(Adds shares, analysts)
HELSINKI, July 30 Finnish electric drive maker
Vacon on Wednesday reported second-quarter operating
profit below analyst forecasts, hit by an unexpected fall in
sales and sending its shares down.
It posted an operating profit of 11.6 million euros ($15.6
million) for the April-June quarter, up from 10.4 million a year
earlier, but short of the 12.7 million forecast by analysts in a
Reuters poll.
Sales slipped to 103.3 million euros, short of analysts'
expectations of a rise to 109 million.
The weaker-than-expected results hit the shares, which were
down 3.5 percent at 27.25 euros at 0730 GMT.
Vacon kept its full-year sales and profit forecasts
unchanged, saying it expects revenues to rise 5-15 percent and
an adjusted operating profit margin to be 11-13 percent.
Analysts said that the chance of the company not meeting
that outlook had increased.
"After weak first quarter, another weak quarter," FIM
analysts said in a note to investors.
"There is some comfort in them keeping 2014 guidance
unchanged, but the risk of a profit warning is growing."
For the first half of the year, sales were down 1.1 percent
and the company's operating margin was 9.5 percent.
($1 = 0.7460 Euros)
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Mark Potter and Jason
Neely)