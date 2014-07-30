HELSINKI, July 30 Finnish electric drive maker
Vacon reported on Wednesday second-quarter operating
profit below analyst forecasts, hit by an unexpected fall in
sales.
The company said its April-June operating profit was 11.6
million euros ($15.6 million), up from 10.4 million in the same
period a year earlier, but short of analysts' average forecast
of 12.7 million in a Reuters poll.
Sales in the quarter decreased to 103.3 million euros,
against the poll forecast for a rise to 109 million.
Vacon kept its full-year sales and profit forecasts
unchanged, saying it expects its revenues to rise 5-15 percent
and its adjusted operating profit margin to be 11-13 percent.
($1 = 0.7460 Euros)
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Mark Potter)