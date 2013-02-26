Feb 26 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service on
Tuesday said it cut Vadnais Heights, Minnesota's series 2010A, B
and C annual appropriation lease revenue bonds, long-term rating
to D from CC.
The downgrade reflects the city's principal payment default
on $455,000 of bonds on Feb. 1, the rating agency said in a
statement.
The rating agency said the city in the beginning of fiscal
2013 decided not to appropriate funds for its lease revenue
bonds and does not intend to do so in the future.
S&P said proceeds from a sports facility had been expected
to cover annual debt service of $1.6 million but in 2011, its
first year of operation, it only generated $300,000 after
operations to contribute to debt service.
In September, Moody's Investors Service downgraded Vadnais
Heights general obligation bond rating to Ba1 from Aa2, and
assigned them a stable outlook.
"The downgrade reflects the city's lack of willingness to
pay on a lease obligation that supported debt issued in the
capital markets," said Moody's in a statement.
Vadnais Heights is located in Ramsey County and is a
second-ring suburb seven miles north of St. Paul.