By Swati Pandey
| SYDNEY, April 6
SYDNEY, April 6 When self-confessed snowboarding
addict Risma Utami planned ski trips from her adopted hometown
of Sydney, conspicuously absent from the wishlist of
destinations were the fields in the nearby Snowy Mountains.
"Europe, Japan and New Zealand are cheaper, you have better
quality snow there, more challenging slopes, great
accommodation, less waiting time at the lift and more skiing,"
the 29-year old said.
With climate change threatening Australia's already meagre
alpine skiing resources, the Snowy Mountains might not seem an
obvious choice for the first international foray by U.S. ski
giant Vail Resorts Inc, which last week agreed to pay
$136 million for Perisher Ski Resort.
Perisher is Australia's largest and most popular ski resort,
but in a country better known for deserts and beaches, it faces
some significant natural hurdles.
The summit of Mt Perisher, at just over 2,000 metres (6,500
ft), is nearly 900 metres (2,950 ft) below the base of Vail's
Breckenridge, one of the almost dozen U.S resorts it owns.
Perisher's annual snowfall has varied between a healthy 384
cm (12-1/2 ft) and a woeful 7 cm (3 ins) over the past five
years, according to snow sports website OnTheSnow.com, forcing
the resort to increasingly rely on artificial snowmaking.
But for Vail, the deal was as much about attracting more
well-travelled and well-heeled skiers from Down Under to its
U.S. resorts as getting its hands on Perisher's limited, albeit
profitable, assets - particularly as climate change bites.
"Mountains in the northern hemisphere are generally more
luxurious, bigger, better mountains than those in the southern
hemisphere," Vail chairman Rob Katz told Reuters after the deal,
which will offer Perisher season pass holders access to Vail's
North American resorts.
"In Australia, for somebody looking at Perisher and saying
'should I buy a pass?' on worries maybe the season won't be that
good this year, they now know they can also ski in the United
States for free."
HOTTER AND DRIER
The challenge facing the Australian ski industry are only
expected to rise as the climate becomes hotter and drier. Since
the 1950s, the Snowy Mountains' snowpack has fallen by about a
third and is expected to decrease by half or more before the end
of this century, according to top Australian science body CSIRO.
With uncertain snow conditions, smaller mountains and hefty
lift prices, many Australians already choose to ski in places
such as Niseko in Japan, New Zealand's Queenstown or Whistler in
Canada. Colorado, Vail's home state, is also popular.
Australians love their adventure sports and rank among the
top 10 wealthiest countries in the world per capita, making them
a small but important market for global ski resorts that target
international visitors, who stay longer and spend more than
locals.
Some North American resorts credited Australian skiers with
helping them weather the recent recession, said Ben Cardenas,
marketing manager at Travelplan Ski.
Around 900,000 Australians ski or snowboard, and in 2011 and
2012, when the Australian dollar was trading around parity with
the U.S. dollar, almost half of the Australians who did
snowsports on their last holiday went overseas, according to Roy
Morgan Research.
With a weakening yen, some of the world's best powder snow
and facilities, Japan has become a key competitor to U.S.
resorts, especially as the U.S. dollar rises.
"We've definitely noticed a big surge in bookings to Japan
and we think this has a lot to do with affordable ski options,"
said Kellie Carty, an executive at Flight Centre Travel Group
, highlighting an 82 percent rise in flights to Tokyo
over the past three years.
Peter Murphy, a Sydney-raised surfer-cum-snowboarder and
skier who runs tour operator SkiJapan, said he did not believe
Vail's move would threaten the "pre-eminent" position of resorts
such as Niseko among travelling Australian skiers due to Japan's
shorter flight times, easier time zone and reliable snow.
But analysts were largely positive on Vail's move, expecting
cash-flows from Perisher to prop up off-season earnings, while
some speculated it could spark a similar response from other
international ski groups.
"It is something that even New Zealand or Japanese ski
resorts may get threatened by," said Ryan Lin, a senior analyst
at research firm IBISWorld. "They might consider similar tie-ups
with some Australian ski resorts."
(Additional reporting by Lincoln Feast in SYDNEY and Ankit
Ajmera in BANGALORE; Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Alex
Richardson)