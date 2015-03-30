SYDNEY, March 31 New York-listed Vail Resorts will buy the largest mountain resort in Australia for $136 million in what will be its first international acquisition, the company said on Tuesday.

The Perisher ski resort in New South Wales state is the largest and most visited ski resort in Australia, with access to the country's largest cities, including Sydney and Melbourne, it said.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015, Vail said in a statement.

Australia is an important international markets for ski resorts across the Northern Hemisphere, generating an estimated more than 1 million skier visits annually to resorts in North America, Japan and Europe, Vail said. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)