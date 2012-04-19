BRIEF-Managing director of Vanguard's strategy division Glenn Reed retires
* Says retirement of Glenn Reed, managing director of firm's strategy division
ISTANBUL, April 19 State-run Turkish lender Vakifbank issued a 5-year eurobond worth $500 million at a yield of MS+487.5 basis points, bankers said on Thursday.
Banker said that bids for the issue totaled $2.5 billion.
Last week, bankers said Vakifbank has mandated Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank to manage the issue.
WASHINGTON, June 9 President Donald Trump on Friday vowed new efforts to speed approvals for highways and other projects as part of his proposal for a $1 trillion boost to fix aging U.S. infrastructure.