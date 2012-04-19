ISTANBUL, April 19 State-run Turkish lender Vakifbank issued a 5-year eurobond worth $500 million at a yield of MS+487.5 basis points, bankers said on Thursday.

Banker said that bids for the issue totaled $2.5 billion.

Last week, bankers said Vakifbank has mandated Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank to manage the issue.

