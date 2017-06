ISTANBUL, April 11 State-run Turkish lender Vakifbank has mandated banks for a possible dollar-denominated eurobond issue, bankers said on Wednesday.

They said the bank had mandated Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank for a series of global fixed income investor meetings scheduled to take place between April 13-17. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Jason Neely)